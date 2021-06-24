Here are the new rules for gatherings in Step 2 of Ontario's reopening

Ontario is officially moving to Step Two of its reopening plan on Wednesday, which means some public health restrictions will be eased.

The rules for indoor and outdoor gatherings have changed, and more people are permitted to gather together in certain settings.

Starting on June 30, outdoor social gatherings and organized public events will be permitted with up to 25 people.

Step 2 allows for indoor gatherings to be held with up to five people who do not live in the same household.

Outdoor religious services, rites, and ceremonies can run indoors with up to 25% capacity of the room in which they are held.

As with Step 1, religious services may be held outdoors providing people can maintain a physical distance of two metres. Indoor and outdoor receptions are still not permitted.

Additionally, outdoor dining restrictions now permit up to six people to sit at one table.

Outdoor sports leagues will be permitted to operate, as will outdoor meeting and event spaces, although they will be subject to some restrictions.

Ontario entered Step 1 on June 11, and the province has already vaccinated enough of the population that it could technically move into Step 3 of its three-phase reopening plan.

Medical experts have recommended a cautious approach to reopening with 21 days between stages so that recently vaccinated people can develop immunity against COVID-19.

At this time, more than 75% of the adult population have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and at least 25% have been fully vaccinated.