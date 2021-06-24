Everything you need to know about Step 2 of Ontario's reopening
Ontario is entering Step 2 of its phased reopening plan on June 30.
At this time more than 75% of adults over 18 have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 25% are fully vaccinated, which is actually the benchmark officials sets for Ontario to be able to enter Step 3.
Ontario is supposed to stay in Step 2 for 21 days to allow those who have been recently vaccinated to develop immunity.
Here’s everything that you can do in Step 2 in Ontario:
Personal care services
Personal care services including hair salons and barbershops will be permitted to open and offer services where face coverings can be worn at all times. These services will be allowed to open at 25% capacity to a maximum of 5 people. Appointments will be required.
Gatherings
Outdoor gatherings with up to 25 people are permitted in Step 2. Indoor gatherings with up to 5 people from different households are also allowed in this phase of the reopening plan.
Outdoor religious services, rites, and ceremonies can be held outdoors with however many people are able to maintain physical distance. Indoor religious services, rites, and ceremonies will be permitted with up to 15% capacity of the room they are held in.
Dining
Outdoor dining will be permitted at bars and restaurants with up to six people per table, although exceptions will be made for larger households.
Indoor dining is still prohibited in Step 2, but outdoor Karaoke will be permitted with some restrictions.
Retail
Essential retail, including discount and big-box stores, are open at 50% capacity and will be able to sell all items.
Non-essential retail stores will be allowed to reopen with up to 25% capacity and retail stores located inside malls that don’t have street entrances will be allowed to open as well.
Amusement and waterparks
Outdoor waterparks and amusement parks are allowed to operate with capacity limits in place.
Sports and fitness
Outdoor sports leagues can now operate in Step 2. Training for professional or amateur athletes and/or competitions is permitted, but facilities for indoor use are only open to high-performance athletes and day camps.
Outdoor fitness classes and personal training are permitted with a limit on the number of patrons, who must be able to have 3 metres of distance between each other.
Horse racing
Outdoor horse racing is permitted with capacity on spectators in place.
Motorsports and speedways
Outdoor motorsports and speedways can open with spectator capacities in place.
Public libraries
Public libraries can open with 25% capacity and other restrictions in place.
Fairs and rural exhibitions
Outdoor fairs and rural exhibitions may now open while adhering to reduced capacity and other restrictions.
Driving instruction
Driving instruction is now permitted under Step 2.
Meeting and event spaces
Outdoor spaces are open at 25% capacity. Indoor meeting and event spaces remain closed, with exceptions for certain purposes, including for viewing for potential booking of a future event.
Short-term rentals
Short-term rentals including cabins and cottages are open, however, indoor pools, communal steam rooms, saunas or indoor whirlpools, indoor fitness centres, or other indoor recreational facilities remain closed.
Real estate open houses