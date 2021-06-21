Delta variant linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Toronto Western Hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak at Toronto Western Hospital is being connected to the Delta COVID-19 variant.

The outbreak has affected people with both one and two-doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Confirmation of the variant being responsible will likely come in the next few weeks, according to Gillian Howard, Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications at Western Hospital.

In a statement, Howard also repeated calls to follow the protocols we have all come to know as normal: “Masking, social distancing, not gathering with people indoors and keeping to the provincial limits on outdoor gatherings, washing your hands frequently and very importantly, not coming to work when feeling even mildly ill with symptoms – all of the things we have been using for months to hold this virus at bay.”

“The good news is that the cases so far are mild – the bad news is that the people have been infected even when vaccinated,” says Howard.

According to the University Health Network (UHN) website, as of June 21, four patients and three staff members have been affected by the outbreak.

Less than three weeks ago, Peel health officials warned that the Delta variant could become the dominant strain in Ontario.

The UHN is using this outbreak as a reminder for people to get vaccinated.