NewsShoppingCuratedCoronavirus

This is what the Eaton Centre looked like after malls opened in Toronto (PHOTOS)

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Jun 30 2021, 11:28 am
This is what the Eaton Centre looked like after malls opened in Toronto (PHOTOS)
Hayley Green/Daily Hive Toronto

Torontonians returned to the Eaton Centre on Wednesday as Ontario entered Step 2 of its pandemic reopening plan.

It was the first day the mall was allowed to be open since mid-April when non-essential stores across the province were shut due to the third wave Stay-at-Home order.

Daily Hive visited the Eaton Centre just before noon and it was still relatively quiet — as it usually is on a weekday morning. But the downtown mall began to fill up after 12 pm, with shoppers forming physically distanced lines outside stores.

The busiest shops in the early afternoon were Apple, Uniqlo, Nike, Champs, and Bath and Body Works, but that could change as the day progresses.

apple store lineup

Hayley Green/Daily Hive Toronto

bath body works line

Hayley Green/Daily Hive Toronto

Under the Step 2 restrictions, non-essential retailers can only welcome a quarter of the usual number of customers. Shoppers must wait their turn outside once capacity is reached.

The mall has also closed amenities where people congregate, such as the basement fountain. It’s also installed one-way traffic signs and marked designated waiting areas for the elevators.

eaton centre fountain

Hayley Green/Daily Hive Toronto

Hayley Green/Daily Hive Toronto

Many stores remain boarded up and haven’t reopened yet. Shoppers may want to check online to be sure the store they want to visit is open.

stores closed

Hayley Green/Daily Hive Toronto

Several of the mall’s entrances remain shut to control the number of people inside, including the entrance from the Queen Street subway station. People travelling to the mall by subway can enter through Dundas Station instead.

Extra security officers were also patrolling the mall on Wednesday.

eaton centre

Hayley Green/Daily Hive Toronto

Although shopping is allowed in Step 2, dining indoors is still prohibited.

The Eaton Centre food court’s restaurants are open for takeout, but customers must bring their food outside to eat it.

Indoor dining is scheduled to be allowed again in Step 3, which Ontario could enter on July 20.

With files from Daily Hive’s Hayley Green

Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Shopping
+ Curated
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT