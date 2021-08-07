Ontario reports over 370 new COVID-19 cases, 94 in Toronto

The Government of Ontario confirmed 378 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday morning, the highest daily count since 384 cases were reported on June 16.

Today’s cases are higher than Friday’s 340, Thursday’s 213, Wednesday’s 139, Tuesday’s 164, Monday’s 168, and Sunday’s 218.

Of the newly announced cases, 94 are in Toronto, 62 are in York Region, 38 are in Peel Region, 30 are in Hamilton, and 20 are in Durham Region.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 20,900 tests were completed, and 19,825,240 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Ontario has been in Step 3 of the provincial COVID-19 reopening plan since July 16.

The province will remain in the step until key public health indicators are met. These include having 75% of Ontarians aged 12 and over fully vaccinated.

To date, Ontario has seen 552,056 COVID-19 cases.