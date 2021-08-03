Ontario reporting over 160 new COVID-19 cases, 45 in Toronto

The Government of Ontario confirmed 164 new COVID-19 cases and 168 cases on Monday following the long weekend.

Today’s cases are higher than last week’s counts, including Wednesday’s 158, Tuesday’s 129, and Monday’s 119.

On Thursday, the province reported 218 cases, the highest count since July 6, when 244 cases were reported.

Of the newly announced cases, 45 are in Toronto, 22 in Peel Region, 14 in the Region of Waterloo, 4 in Durham Region and 23 in York Region.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said over 11,500 tests were completed on August 2, and almost 11,700 on August 1.

As of 8 pm on Monday, 19,591,917 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Numbers include 31,015 doses administered on August 2 and 41,121 doses administered on August 1.