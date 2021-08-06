These retrofitted GO buses are Ontario's latest mobile vaccine clinics

The Ontario government has converted two GO buses to become a pair of mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The two buses will drive around Ontario this summer and stop at festivals, malls, amusement parks, and other community hubs so staff can administer Pfizer vaccines to interested patients.

“By bringing vaccines directly to the people, we are helping more residents get the protection they need for themselves, their families and their communities,” Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said in a statement.

Metrolinx partnered with the government to retrofit the buses, which they’re calling GO-VAXX buses.

Their first stop will be at Canada’s Wonderland on Saturday, August 7 and Sunday, August 8, from 10 am to 8 pm.

Officials expect the vaccine buses to be on the road six days a week. More dates for the buses will be added to the province’s website once they’re determined.

Anyone 12 and up can get vaccinated by approaching one of the buses, and appointments are not required. They administer first and second doses and are currently only stocking the Pfizer vaccine.