Ontario reports under 220 new COVID-19 cases, 40 in Toronto

The Government of Ontario confirmed 218 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday morning.

Today’s cases are lower than Saturday’s 258 and Friday’s 226, tied with Thursday’s 218, and higher than Wednesday’s 158, Tuesday’s 129, and Monday’s 119.

Of the newly announced cases, 40 are in Toronto, 33 are in Peel Region, 23 are in York Region, 16 are in Middlesex-London, and 14 are in Hamilton.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said over 14,100 tests were completed, and 19,519,781 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

On Friday, officials revealed several regulations that will be in place when Ontario exits Step 3 of the provincial COVID-19 reopening plan.

Masks will still be required in indoor public settings, and restaurants will still need to ensure customers are physically distanced or separated by an “impermeable barrier.”

When Ontario leaves the reopening framework, capacity limits will be lifted and schools will be permitted to open for in-person learning.

Ontario entered Step 3 on July 16, and must remain in the step for at least 21 days or until key public health indicators are met.

To date, Ontario has seen 550,654 COVID-19 cases.