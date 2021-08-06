NewsCoronavirus

Ontario reports more than 300 new COVID-19 cases for first time in six weeks

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Aug 6 2021, 7:27 am
Spiroview Inc/Shutterstock

Ontario reported 340 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths Friday.

This is the first time since June 26 that the daily case count has been over 300. The latest count brings the seven-day rolling average to 214.

Of the latest cases, 80 are in Toronto, 41 are in York Region, 36 are in Peel, 23 are in Windsor-Essex, and 22 are in Waterloo.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, Friday’s cases were discovered after 23,400 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

The province has now administered 19.7 million vaccine doses to date. All Ontarians are now eligible for both doses, and anyone who hasn’t gotten a shot yet can book an appointment online.

To date, Ontario has seen 551,678 total COVID-19 cases and 9,392 deaths.

