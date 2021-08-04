NewsCoronavirus

Ontario reports less than 200 new COVID-19 cases for third day in a row

Megan Devlin
Aug 4 2021, 7:28 am
Ontario is reporting 139 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths on Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling average now sits at 191, an increase from when Ontario moved to Step 3 of its reopening plan on July 16. When the transition happened, the seven-day average was 151 new cases per day.

Cases crept above 200 last week, with 258 reported on July 31, marking the highest count in three weeks. This week they’ve come back down; Wednesday is the province’s third day in a row announcing fewer than 200 new cases.

Of the latest cases, 26 are in Toronto, 19 are in Waterloo, 18 are in Peel, 15 are in York, and 12 are in Hamilton.

Today’s case count comes after 17,000 tests were processed, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

The province has now administered 19.7 million total vaccine doses to date. All Ontarians are now eligible for both doses, and anyone who hasn’t gotten a shot yet can book an appointment online.

