Arriving passengers can expect three hour wait at Pearson next week

Toronto Pearson International Airport warns travellers to expect long wait times ahead of eased border measures taking effect next week.

On Thursday, Pearson said international passengers should be prepared to wait three hours or more to complete the arrivals process due to COVID-19 screening requirements.

If their flight lands during peak hours, arriving passengers may also be asked to wait in the terminal until space becomes available in the customs hall.

“Pearson wants travellers who are planning a flight soon, or already have one booked, to be prepared for a different airport experience than prior to the pandemic,” the airport said.

“Delays are possible, and longer wait times are to be expected due to increased passenger volume and COVID-19 health measures.”

Departing passengers are also advised to give themselves “lots of time” to go through the airport and should be prepared to answer additional questions from their airline.

Domestic travellers should arrive at Pearson at least 90 minutes before their flight, and international passengers should be at the airport three hours in advance.

As of 12:01 am on August 9, fully vaccinated American citizens and permanent residents that live in the US will be permitted to enter Canada for discretionary travel.

Pearson said it anticipates “interest in air travel” to increase in the days that follow.

Passengers entering Canada from abroad must submit their travel and contact information, quarantine plan, and, if applicable, proof of vaccination into the ArriveCAN app.

All travellers must have a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their arrival in Canada, and unvaccinated passengers must take a second test when they land at Pearson.