Ontario's new COVID-19 cases creep back above 200

Ontario reported 213 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths Thursday.

This brings the seven-day rolling average to 198 cases per day.

Last week saw several days with more than 200 new cases. July 31 had the highest case count in three weeks with 258 new infections. Counts came back down this week, but the weekly average is still higher than when the province entered Step 3 on July 16.

Of the latest cases, 44 are in Toronto, 31 are in Peel, 18 are in York Region, 18 are in Hamilton, and 17 are in Windsor-Essex.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, Thursday’s cases were discovered after 23,500 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

The province has now administered 19.7 million total vaccine doses to date. All Ontarians are now eligible for both doses, and anyone who hasn’t gotten a shot yet can book an appointment online.

To date, Ontario has seen 551,338 total COVID-19 cases and 9,374 deaths.