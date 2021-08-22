Ontario reports over 700 new COVID-19 cases, 564 in unvaccinated people

The Government of Ontario confirmed 722 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday morning, the first time cases have been above 700 since early June.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 564 of Sunday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status is unknown.

Across Ontario, 178 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 141 are in the ICU. Due to incomplete data, the vaccination status of hospital and ICU admissions was not announced.

There are 722 new cases of COVID-19. 564 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 158 are in fully vaccinated individuals. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 22, 2021

Saturday’s cases are higher than Saturday’s 689, Friday’s 650, Thursday’s 531, Wednesday’s 485, Tuesday’s 348, and Monday’s 526.

Ontario has now administered 20,466,975 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Nearly 82.2% of residents aged 12 and over have now had one dose, and 74.8% are fully immunized.

To date, Ontario has seen 559,512 COVID-19 cases.