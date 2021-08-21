Ontario reports nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases, 552 in unvaccinated people

The Government of Ontario confirmed 689 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday morning, the highest case count since June 5, when 744 cases were reported.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 552 of Saturday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals, and 137 are those who are partially vaccinated.

Unvaccinated people also account for most of Ontario’s COVID-19 hospital admissions.

Of the 212 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 189 are not fully immunized. Of the 130 people in the ICU with COVID-19, 123 are not fully vaccinated.

Saturday’s cases are higher than Friday’s 650, Thursday’s 531, Wednesday’s 485, Tuesday’s 348, Monday’s 526, and Sunday’s 511.

Ontario has now administered 20,433,440 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Nearly 82.1% of residents aged 12 and over have now had one dose, and 74.6% are fully immunized.

To date, Ontario has seen 558,790 COVID-19 cases.