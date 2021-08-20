Regulars Bar, Planta Yorkville among workplaces with active COVID-19 outbreaks

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has reported seven new COVID-19 outbreaks at workplaces across the city, including five bars and restaurants.

Regulars Bar, Planta Yorkville, and Toronto Beach Club are among the workplaces where clusters of virus cases have been detected in the last week.

The venues have reported outbreaks of five, two, and six cases, respectively, according to Toronto’s COVID-19 monitoring dashboard.

Seven cases were confirmed at Cabana Waterfront Patio and six at Grand Bizarre Beach Club, although the outbreaks have been declared over at both workplaces.

As of writing, none of the venues have shared statements on their websites or social media pages regarding the COVID-19 cases and have not responded to a request for comment.

On Thursday night, Regulars Bar shared that every one of its tables was taken on its Instagram story.

Of the other newly-reported outbreaks, seven cases have been reported at Shaftesbury Murdoch XV Inc., and two have been confirmed at Salon Scarvo.

Last week, TPH ordered Harbour 60 to temporarily close after six COVID-19 cases were discovered. The steakhouse shared on Instagram that the cases were all staff members.

An outbreak declared at Pinnacle International Realty Group earlier this month has now grown to six cases.

TPH declares a COVID-19 outbreak in a workplace when two or more lab-confirmed virus cases with an epidemiological link within a 14-day period.

To protect the privacy of employees and businesses, only workplaces with 20 or more employees are publicly named.

As of August 19, the City of Toronto has reported 172,644 COVID-19 cases and 3,618 deaths.