Ontario's daily COVID-19 cases jump to 650 new infections

Ontario reported 650 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths Friday.

The last time cases were this high was on June 6.

The seven-day rolling average has climbed past 500 for the first time since June 14. The province has averaged 518 new cases per day this week.

Most new cases are in unvaccinated individuals, according to Health Minister Christine Elliot. Of the new infections Friday, 547 were in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people. Fully vaccinated individuals accounted for 103 new cases.

Unvaccinated individuals make up the majority of hospital and ICU admissions, too. Of 197 people in hospital with COVID-19, 176 are not fully vaccinated.

There are 135 people getting intensive care treatment for COVID-19, and 130 of them are not fully vaccinated.

135 people are in ICU due to #COVID19. 130 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and five are fully vaccinated. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 20, 2021

Ontario has so far administered more than 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. Everyone 12 and up is eligible to get their shot and book an appointment through the province’s online portal.

Right now, 82% of eligible Ontarians 12 and up have at least one dose, and 74% have two.

To date, the province has seen 558,101 total cases and 9,450 deaths.