Three COVID-19 cases linked to wedding shower, ceremony in Vaughan

Three COVID-19 cases have been linked to a wedding shower and ceremony that were held in Vaughan last week.

In a notice issued on Friday, York Region Public Health said the events were held at La Primavera Event Space, located at 77 Woodstream Boulevard on August 10 and 12.

Guests and staff who were present at either event are urged to get tested for COVID-19 and monitor themselves for symptoms until August 23.

The guidance also applies to those who are fully vaccinated, York Region Public Health said.

“Notifications such as this public notice are not required under the provincial case and contact management guidance,” the heath unit’s notice reads.

“However, York Region Public Health issues these out of an abundance of caution to keep our communities safe.”

York Region Public Health said it is continuing to investigate and conduct case and contact management, and stressed the importance of contact tracing to stop the spread of the virus.

To date, three COVID-19 cases in York Region residents have been associated with the wedding shower and ceremony.