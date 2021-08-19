Ontario's new COVID-19 cases rise above 500 again

Ontario reported 531 new COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths Thursday.

The province says 15 of the deaths reported today occurred more than two months ago and were discovered during a data cleanup.

The weekly rolling average for new cases now sits at 498, with Thursday being the sixth day out of the last eight, where more than 500 cases were discovered.

Most new cases are in unvaccinated individuals, according to Health Minister Christine Elliot. Of the new infections on Wednesday, 456 were in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

Unvaccinated individuals make up the majority of hospital and ICU admissions, too. Of 176 people in hospital with COVID-19, only 13 are fully vaccinated.

ICU information was not available for the second day in a row due to a technical issue.

There are 531 new cases of COVID-19. 456 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 75 are in fully vaccinated individuals. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 19, 2021

Ontario has so far administered more than 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. Everyone 12 and up is eligible to get their shot and book an appointment through the province’s online portal.

Right now, 82% of eligible Ontarians 12 and up have at least one dose, and 74% have two.

To date, the province has seen 557,451 total cases and 9,448 deaths.