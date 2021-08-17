Ontario's new COVID-19 cases fall below 400, with 203 infections in unvaccinated people

Ontario saw a decline in new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, reporting 348 new infections and 10 more deaths after five straight days of seeing more than 500 cases per day.

The weekly rolling average now sits at 472 the highest it’s been since mid-June.

Most new cases are in unvaccinated individuals, according to Health Minister Christine Elliot. Of the new infections Tuesday, 203 are in unvaccinated people and 49 are in partially vaccinated people.

Unvaccinated individuals make up the majority of hospital and CIU admissions, too. Of 163 people in hospital with COVID-19, only 14 are fully vaccinated.

Of 127 people in the ICU, only three are fully vaccinated.

Ontario has so far administered more than 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. Everyone 12 and up is eligible to get their shot, and can book an appointment through the province’s online portal.

Right now 82% of eligible Ontarians have at least one dose and 74% have two.

To date, the province has seen 556,435 total cases and 9,428 deaths.