TO Bucket List: Must visit spots in Toronto this summer
Hello, Toronto. We missed you.
The sun is shining, restaurant doors are open, businesses are welcoming customers, and we are (safely) getting together with friends again.
Since we have a little more than a month left of summer, we have to make up for lost time and see all of our favourite places!
Here are 10 must-visit places to visit in Toronto this summer!
Dinner and a Movie Tuesdays at Cabana Waterfront Restaurant
Cabana Waterfront Restaurant has an amazing view of the city from its patio with spaced-out tables and a “state of the art 21ft LED digital outdoor screen.” Grab your partner or friends because every week it has Tuesday Date Night with an 8 pm movie.
Where: 11 Polson Street at Polson Pier
CN Tower
Whether you live in Toronto or are visiting the city, it’s hard not to be captivated by the iconic CN Tower. It’s now welcoming guests back to its observation levels for EdgeWalk bookings and the 360 Restaurant (open for lunch and dinner).
Where: CN Tower 290 Bremner Blvd.
Blue Jays game
Royal Ontario Museum
Toronto Zoo
Go visit the beautiful and rare animals at the Toronto Zoo! It has attractions, “wild encounters,” events, and more. Most recently, its Amur tiger cub was named Mila after receiving 15,000 votes from the public. The name means “loved by the people, gracious, dear one,” the zoo said online.
Where: 2000 Meadowvale Road
Toronto Island
You can escape downtown and make your way to Toronto Island for a day of exploring the communities, hanging at the beach, and visiting the attractions. Getting to the island itself is an adventure — take the ferry, canoe or kayak, a water taxi, the tender, or a private boat. Learn about Toronto Island’s history here.
Sunset paddleboarding at Ward’s Island
After a quick lesson with instructors, you get to explore the Toronto Islands and float by the beach homes on an LED torch paddle as the sun sets for an evening adventure. Once it’s dark, your board will light up, and you’ll have an incredible view of the city’s skyline.
Where: Ward’s Beach
Humber Bay Arch Bridge
Make sure your phone is charged because you’re going to love sharing this one on your social platforms! The Humber Bay Arch Bridge is a fabulous structure with an amazing view of the city and water — day or night. Plus, there’s plenty of great spots around for a picnic.
Where: Martin Goodman Trail
Woodbine Beach
What’s a summer without a visit to the beach? Not one at all. Kick off your shoes, dig your toes into the sand or go for a dip. There’s a reason why Woodbine Beach is a popular destination for Torontonians.
Where: 1675 Lake Shore Blvd E.
Stackt Market
South of King Street, Stackt Market is filled with independent shops for you to check out, awesome patios with wicked views of the CN Tower while you sip and enjoy some eats, has a brewery, and is decorated with colourful murals for you and your friends to enjoy.
Where: 28 Bathurst Street