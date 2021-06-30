You can go on a sunset paddleboarding adventure in Toronto this summer

Please note: As of June 30, Ontario has entered Step 2 of its phased reopening plan. While restrictions have been relaxed, if you go out, maintain physical distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Looking for something exciting to do this summer? Add sunset paddleboarding to your to-do list and go on a nighttime excursion in Toronto.

Toronto Island SUP is back this summer, ready to provide you with some breathtaking views of the city. The sunset tour goes through the waterways of the Toronto Islands and lets you surf the water while using an LED torch paddle to guide your nighttime adventure.

To start the night, participants head to the launch site on Wards Island just past the Algonquin Bridge where the guides will be waiting.

Whether this is your first time paddleboarding or you’re already a pro, instructors are on hand to help with a quick lesson to make sure you’re comfortable before beginning your Toronto sunset adventure.

You’ll start with a leisurely sunset paddle past island homes and boathouses. And once it starts to get darker, you’ll light up your paddle, guiding your path as you take in gorgeous night views of the city skyline that really can’t be beaten.

The tour will then head towards one of Toronto Island’s hidden passageways, Turtle Alley, and then into Snug Harbour.

This illuminated paddleboarding experience takes place every Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday from now until September. Those who wish to take part are asked to bring a swimsuit, long sleeves for on the water, a warm change of clothes for after, a towel, and water.

Lanyards with waterproof phone cases are provided so that you can document the whole experience without worrying about getting your phone wet.

With current regulations, participants are asked to distance themselves from one another and provide contactless payments if possible.

All participants must be 14 years of age or older and know how to swim.

When: Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from now until September

Time: Tour begins about 8:15 pm and goes until 10:30 pm (varies by date)

Where: Ward’s Beach

Price: $85 (discounts with groups of three or more)