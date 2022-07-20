It looks like Vancouver has joined the Michelin Guide list, joining Toronto as the only other Canadian city in the program.

Last week, Dished shared the news and was told the first Michelin Guide Vancouver selection will be revealed in the fall as guide inspectors are already visiting local restaurants.

Although Vancouver is now on this exciting journey, some Toronto restaurants have already been inspected and details about which restaurants will be included remain tightly under wraps.

But we’re curious to know what restaurants you’d like to see make the guide.

On the Dished Toronto Instagram account, we asked our readers to let us know which restaurants they think should get the Michelin treatment, and while there was a wide range of answers, a few places in particular stuck out.

The Michelin Guide is occasionally considered a controversial program, with some believing that small, more casual dining spots get ignored while fine dining establishments that do receive stars become overwhelmingly busy as a result.

Regardless of your opinion on the matter, here are the Toronto restaurants our readers think should be included in the Michelin Guide, as well as a few of our own nominations.

From the same team behind Toronto’s Dreyfus, Bernhardt’s is fairly new to the Toronto scene having opened in 2020. It places farm-fresh vegetables at the forefront of all its dishes. It also specializes in rotisserie chicken that is always a hit.

Address: 202 Dovercourt Road

Phone: 416-530-0008

This intimate French-influenced resto, just like Bernhardt’s, uses ingredients found on Ontario farms. It focuses on French cuisine classics and creates heartwarming dishes for all who enter.

Address: 96 Harbord Street

Phone: 416-323-1385

Edulis is a cozy restaurant that’s tucked away, hidden from the hustle and bustle of the Toronto core. Its menu changes depending on seasonal ingredients and focuses on seafood, vegetables, and wild mushrooms.

Address: 169 Niagara Street

Phone: 416-703-4222

Quetzal creates upscale Mexican cuisine like no other. Its craft cocktails are also something worth trying, along with its almost endless list of mezcals, tequilas, and wines.

Address: 419 College Street

Phone: 647-347-3663

Toronto is all about its resto-bars and College Street is filled with them. Bar Isabel can be found in the city’s Little Italy community and definitely stands out thanks to its Spanish-influenced plates and craft beers. It’s a cozy spot, perfect for that late-night experience.

Address: 797 College Street

Phone: 416-532-2222

Toronto’s Alo Restaurant, known for its delectable French fare and cocktails, is no stranger to culinary honours having ranked in World’s 50 Best Restaurants and Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants. We’d be shocked if they didn’t make the guide.

Address: 163 Spadina Avenue

Phone: 416-260-3444

Back in 2021, Pompette won the coveted spot in the Best Fine Dining category in Air Canada’s list of the best new restaurants in the country thanks to its French Bistro offerings. Toronto is full of winners.

Address: 597 College Street

Phone: 416-516-1111

Another Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants winner is Canoe. The restaurant came in eighth place which is pretty impressive. No stranger to big wins, this resto is known for their take on Canadian cuisine with a more elevated feel.

Address: 66 Wellington Street West – 54th floor

Phone: 416-364-0054

Giulietta has been serving its Italian-influenced dishes for quite some time in Toronto. It specializes in wood-fired pizza, house-made pasta, and sharing plates. It trailed just behind Canoe in Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants, falling in ninth place.

Address: 972 College Street

Phone: 416-964-0606

Michelin restaurant in Kensington Market?! Perhaps. Grey Gardens is known for its seafood-heavy menu in a commodious setting.

Address: 199 Augusta Avenue

Phone: 647-351-1552

This is Toronto chef Matty Matheson’s newest venture that opened just a few months ago. It’s his first fine dining restaurant and clearly, it’s a hit!

Address: 944 Queen Street West

Instagram

Last but certainly not least, Michelin-style restaurant Don Alfonso 1890 is a sure addition to Toronto’s guide and we’d be surprised if they didn’t earn a spot. It recently opened its doors at its new home within the Westin Harbour Castle Hotel and it provides customers with an elegant, fine dining experience like no other.

Address: 1 Harbour Square – 38th Floor

Phone: 416-214-5888

With files from Hanna McLean, Daryn Wright and Karen Doradea.