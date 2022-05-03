FoodFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Toronto's Don Alfonso 1890 has found a new permanent home

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
May 3 2022, 8:06 pm
Toronto's Don Alfonso 1890 has found a new permanent home
@donalfonsoto/Instagram
The prestigious and world-renowned Don Alfonso 1890 has found a new permanent home with a stunning few of the waterfront.

The Italian restaurant shared details of their new venture on Instagram, announcing they have begun construction on their new space.

According to the restaurant, they will be located on the 38th floor of The Westin Harbour Castle Hotel on Toronto’s Waterfront.

 

Guests can indulge in fine Italian cuisine while enjoying stunning views of the city skyline.

Back in January, the dining destination snagged the top spot for the best Italian restaurant in the world. Over 350 inspectors travelled the globe and compiled a list of 50 international restaurants for the prestigious 50 Top Italy ceremony.

Don Alfonso 1890 won first place in the Best Italian Restaurant in the World 2022 category. Washington DC’s Fiola came in second place and Da Vittorio Shanghai in third.

Based on Don Alfonso 1890’s comment section replies, the team is aiming for a mid-June opening, just in time for summer.

Karen DoradeaKaren Doradea
