Air Canada's "Best Fine Dining" winner is a Toronto restaurant

Air Canada’s list of the best new restaurants in Canada 2021 is out, and when it comes to fine dining, this Toronto establishment won big.

In association with OpenTable, Air Canada has put together a list with categories like best in fine dining, bar dining, and takeout.

In the list put together with the help of industry experts from across Canada, many restaurants were able to be recognized, including this Toronto name.

Pompette in Toronto won in the Best Fine Dining category thanks to its French Bistro offerings including updated classics, new flavour combinations, cocktails and a 300-plus label wine list.

Service is always on point, and the vibe ever-relaxed,” said Air Canada.

But this isn’t the only Toronto winner on the list. In the Best Takeout in Canada category, Sunny’s Chinese came in first place

For the full list of winners, click here.