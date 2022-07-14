Vancouver is officially becoming a Michelin Guide destination

Vancouver has just been named a Michelin Guide destination, joining Toronto as the only other Canadian city in the program.

Dished is told the first Michelin Guide Vancouver selection will be revealed in the fall and that the confidential guide inspectors are already visiting local restaurants.

All inspectors are making reservations anonymously and paying for their meals themselves.

In May we shared that Toronto would be the first Canadian city to land its own Michelin Guide. Toronto’s guide is slated to launch in fall 2022 as well.

“We’re thrilled to bring the MICHELIN Guide to Canada’s west coast and shine a spotlight on all that Vancouver has to offer,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides.

“Our inspectors are already exploring Vancouver. They are eagerly diving into its wide variety of cuisines, prepared with high-quality products and served in warm, casual atmospheres. Vancouver is celebrated by international travelers for its artistic vibe and multifaceted identity – from impressive buildings to outdoor spaces – and we’re pleased to focus on its very promising culinary potential.”

The 2022 Vancouver restaurant selection will be based on five criteria: quality products, the harmony of flavours, mastery of cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in the cuisine, and consistency between each visit (each restaurant is inspected several times a year).