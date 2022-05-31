21 Toronto restaurants among Canada’s 100 Best in 2022

Toronto has done it once again! The annual Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants list for 2022 is out and a whopping 21 eateries made the rankings.

Alo at 163 Spadina Avenue was the highest-ranking restaurant for Toronto on the list, snagging a spot in second place.

It’s not until seventh place that another Toronto restaurant makes the cut — Edulis. In eighth comes Canoe, 11th place goes to Sushi Masaki Saito, and in 14th, Giulia.

Other restaurants that made the list include Dreyfus, Shoushin, and Giulietta.

Back in 2020, Alo came in first place just behind Vancouver’s St. Lawrence — both have been bumped down a rank to place Vancouver’s Published in first for 2022.

Toronto’s Don Alfonso 1890, which was named the best Italian restaurant in the world, was ranked 28.

Check out the full list of winners:

1. Published (Vancouver) 2. Alo (Toronto) 3. St. Lawrence (Vancouver) 4 . The Restaurant at Pearl Morissette (Jordan Station, ON) 5 . Langdon Hall (Cambridge) 6 . Vin Mon Lapin (Montreal) 7 . Edulis (Toronto) 8 . Canoe (Toronto) 9. Boulevard (Vancouver) 10. River Café (Calgary) 11 . Sushi Masaki Saito (Toronto) 12 . Major Tom (Calgary) 13 . Bar Kismet (Halifax) 14 . Giulia (Toronto) 15 . Dreyfus (Toronto) 16 . Beba (Verdun) 17 . Monarque (Montreal) 18 . D.O.P. (Calgary) 19 . Shoushin (Toronto) 20 . Giulietta (Toronto) 21. L’Express (Montreal) 22. Shokunin (Calgary) 23. Oca Pastificio (Vancouver) 24. Le Mousso (Montreal) 25. Hawksworth (Vancouver) 26. Joe Beef (Montreal) 27. Bernhardts (Toronto) 28. Don Alfonso 1890 (Toronto) 29. Kissa Tanto (Vancouver) 30. Pompette (Toronto) 31. Montréal Plaza (Montreal) 32. La Quercia (Vancouver) 33. Mimi Chinese (Toronto) 34. Scaramouche (Toronto) 35. Est (Toronto) 36. Eight (Calgary) 37. Pluvio (Ucluelet, BC) 38. Bar Isabel (Toronto) 39. Pastel (Montreal) 40. North & Navy (Ottawa) 41. AnnaLena (Vancouver) 42. Hexagon (Oakville)

43. Riviera (Ottawa) 44. Supply and Demand (Ottawa) 45. Pichai (Montreal) 46. Tojo (Vancouver) 47. Testu Sushi Bar (Vancouver) 48. L’Abattoir (Vancouver) 49. Jun I (Montreal) 50. Alice (Ottawa) 51. The Pine (Collingwood, ON) 52. Le Vin Papillon (Montreal) 53. Alma (Outremont) 54. Primal (Saskatoon) 55. Maison Publique (Montreal) 56. Atelier (Ottawa) 57. Beckta (Ottawa) 58. Nora Gray (Montreal) 59. Milos (Montreal) 60. Il Pagliaccio (Montreal) 61. Botanist (Vancouver) 62. Hearth (Saskatoon) 63. Nupo (Calgary) 64. 20 Victoria (Toronto) 65. Marconi (Montreal) 66. The Inn at Bay Fortune (Bay Fortune, PEI) 67. La Tanière (Quebec City) 68. Maenam (Vancouver) 69. Gia (Montreal) 70. Île Flottante (Montreal) 71. La Cabane d’à Côté (St-Benoît de Mirabel, QC) 72. Ten Foot Henry (Calgary) 73. Bearfoot Bistro (Whistler) 74. Maque (Winnipeg) 75. Savio Volpe (Vancouver) 76. Quetzal (Toronto) 77. Les Fougères (Chelsea, QC) 78. Say Mercy! (Vancouver) 79. Baan Lao (Richmond, BC) 80. Enigma (Toronto) 81. Mastard (Montreal) 82. Lulu Bar (Calgary) 83. Close Company (Winnipeg) 84. Beaumont (Montreal) 85. Paloma (Montreal) 86. JinBar (Calgary) 87. Orchard (Calgary)