Maple Leafs add five more to COVID protocol Saturday

The Toronto Maple Leafs have added three players and two coaches to their COVID-19 protocol list.

Goaltender Jack Campbell and defencemen TJ Brodie and Travis Dermott, as well as head coach Sheldon Keefe and assistant coach Spencer Carbery, were entered into the protocol Saturday.

The Maple Leafs have placed defenceman TJ Brodie, goaltender Jack Campbell, defenceman Travis Dermott, head coach Sheldon Keefe and assistant coach Spencer Carbery into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 18, 2021

The Leafs already have forwards John Tavares, Jason Spezza, Alex Kerfoot, and Wayne Simmonds in protocol.

Toronto cancelled practice Friday, and has had its next two games — tonight against the Vancouver Canucks and tomorrow against the Seattle Kraken — postponed due to COVID outbreaks.

Capacity at Scotiabank Arena has been reduced to 50%, and MLSE is implementing an “Operation Mask Up (or out)” policy that will require all attendees to “strictly adhere to all mask-wearing protocols or risk ejection from the building.” Food and drink sales have also been banned at the arena.

The Leafs have one game remaining, against the St. Louis Blues on December 23, before breaking for Christmas.

Our games vs. Vancouver & Seattle have been postponed. https://t.co/KDamN1XSbN — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 18, 2021

Multiple games across the NHL have been postponed in recent days, with the Calgary Flames shut down until at least after the Christmas break. The Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche have also been shut down, as have the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators.

Over 100 players are currently in COVID protocol as of Saturday afternoon.