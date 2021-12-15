Mask up or “risk ejection” from Leafs, Raptors games says MLSE

Mask up or get out.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors won’t just operate at reduced capacity. They’re introducing a whole new policy altogether.

MLSE is implementing “Operation Mask Up (or out),” that will require all attendees to “strictly adhere to all mask-wearing protocols or risk ejection from the building.”

Statement from MLSE & the Toronto Raptors. pic.twitter.com/yGlGn4FXmG — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) December 15, 2021

Statement from MLSE & the Toronto Maple Leafs pic.twitter.com/aNnMXeReQP — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 15, 2021

The measure begins at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, December 18, with sports and entertainment venues operating at 50% capacity for the foreseeable future, by provincial mandate, to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Ontario could see more than 10,000 new daily COVID cases by New Year’s Eve.

The ruling, which is in place for any venue that seats over 1,000 people, also applies to the Toronto Marlies, Toronto Rock, Toronto Six, Ottawa Senators, and 17 Ontario Hockey League junior teams in Ontario.

“This measure is being taken to reduce opportunities for close contact in high-risk indoor settings with large crowds and when face coverings/masks are not always worn,” the province said in a release.

The Maple Leafs have averaged crowds of 18,819 this season at their 17 home games, while the Raptors have averaged 19,777.

“Operation Mask Up (or out)” was planned prior to the province’s announcement, according to MLSE.

“MLSE also strongly encourages all fans to get vaccinated and closely follow all public health protocols to protect each other and our community at large,” MLSE said in a statement.