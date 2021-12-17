Food and drink sales banned at Raptors and Leafs games

The Toronto Raptors and Maple Leafs will be allowed to host games at 50% capacity, but concession stands will be closed.

In an effort to ensure fans keep their masks on, the Ontario government is banning the sales of food and alcohol at sporting events. The move comes as COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially in Ontario, as the Omicron variant is spreading throughout the province.

“Like many jurisdictions around the world, Ontario is facing a serious threat from the rapidly spreading Omicron variant,” said Dr. Kieran Moore. “Unless action is taken quickly, there could be severe consequences.”

“To further reduce mobility and social contacts, additional protection measures are being introduced, including prohibiting food or drink service in specific settings, such as sporting events, concert venues, theatres and cinemas, casinos, bingo halls, and other gaming establishments and racing tracks.”

The new restrictions on sporting events are just one of many new restrictions rolled out by the Ontario government today.

“Throughout this entire pandemic, we’ve never faced an enemy like Omicron given how quickly it spreads,” said Premier Doug Ford. “We need to do everything we can to slow its spread as we continue to dramatically ramp up capacity to get as many booster shots into arms as possible. Doing so is the best way to safeguard our hospital and intensive care units.”