6 holiday pop-up bars to check out in Toronto this festive season

Flourish in the joys of the holidays with themed cocktails and drinks at one of these Toronto pop-up bars.

Decked out in boughs of holly from head to toe, there are a ton of bars in the city that have gone above and beyond with decor, from endless Christmas trees and ornaments to flashy lights and wrapping paper.

You might also like: People are trolling the Timbiebs resellers online and it's amazing

Get a Real Housewives-inspired latte for free in Toronto

Toronto's Track & Field bar has a hidden nightclub opening this weekend

These bars are ready to offer guests a magical experience with booze, booze, and more booze.

Here are a few holiday bars to check out this month:

Miracle Toronto is back this year, bringing the excitement of Christmas to its annual pop-up event. Since its humble beginnings in 2018, Miracle has popped up at different locations across the city. Nothing screams Christmas like kitschy holiday décor and a ton of festive cocktails.

When: November 25 to December 26 from 5 pm to 2 am every day

Where: Miracle on Bloor Street – 875 Bloor Street West

The Sweaters n’ Snowflakes pop-up is here this winter for the ultimate holiday experience. Guests will jump into a winter wonderland and experience the fun and joy of the holidays. When it comes to food and drink options, it seems almost endless. There’s a cocktail and wine bar where guests can order holiday-inspired cocktails and mulled wine. For larger groups, they also have wine tastings available.

When: December 3 to 26 and 31

Where: 621 Richmond Street

Christmas Day is just a month away, and one of the best ways to get into the holiday spirit is with a festive cocktail in hand. The Sippin’ Santa holiday pop-up bar officially opened its doors, welcoming guests to its Tiki-inspired holiday bar. You’ll feel like you’re in a tropical paradise, escaping the winter blues and celebrating the holidays in the best way possible.

When: November 25 to December 26 from 5 pm to 2 am every day

Where: Sippin’ Santa – 866 Bloor Street West

The Thirsty Elf is back with creative holiday cocktails, Christmas sweaters, kitschy decor, and all your favourite holiday songs. This year’s festive cocktail menu is curated by Fairmont Hotels’ Director of Beverage. Rus Yessenov.

When: November 19 until December 18, Thursday to Saturday from 4 pm to 11 pm

Where: Avenues Level of Fairmont Royal York

It’s all about the Christmas joy at Toronto’s Papi Chulo’s! The spot known for its margarita towers has transformed its space into the ultimate festive pop-up. They’ve decorated the interior indoor space from head to toe in holiday cheer, welcoming the season with open arms.

When: Until January 2

Where: 121 Ossington Avenue – Papi Chulo’s

Christmas has started early at Project Gigglewater as the Toronto bar transforms into the ultimate holiday pop-up with boozy cocktails and treats. Project Gigglewater has covered its space from top to bottom in all things Christmas, encouraging guests to enjoy the holiday season with a drink in hand.

Along with their holiday theme, they have designed a new menu filled with themed drinks and food.

When: Now until December 26

Where: Project Gigglewater – 1369 Dundas Street West