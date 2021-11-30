Toronto's Track & Field bar has a hidden nightclub opening this weekend

The secret is out! Toronto’s Track & Field bar has a new addition to its glamourous space, and the only way you can find it is by heading upstairs.

Tucked away at the back of Track & Field’s second-floor lounge is Hail Mary, the College Street bar’s newest project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Track & Field Bar (@trackandfieldbar)

Though they’re keeping the space hush-hush for the time being, it’s described as a “sparkly party bar with the right amount of kitsch.”

To find the spot, you’ll have to head up the stairs, walk past “The Palms,” and down the hallway to find a pink and red nightclub, fully equipped with a bar and DJ booth, booth seating, bottle service, and bar cart service are also available.

Hail Mary was designed and built by owners Nickie Minshall, Jesse Borg, and Tasha Potter, who also happen to be behind Toronto’s Bangarang and, of course, Track & Field bar. They are welcoming partygoers to its new space starting Friday from 10 pm to 2 am.

You might also like: Craig's Cookies opens its fifth storefront in Toronto

Restaurant known for its comfort food closes Toronto location

Toronto Union Station unveils a brand new food hall

There is a cover charge after 11 pm to enter Hail Mary nightclub. They’ll be open every Friday and Saturday night until late.