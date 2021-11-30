Get a Real Housewives-inspired latte for free in Toronto

Real Housewives fans are in for a treat this holiday season. A pop-up latte shop is coming to Toronto’s stackt market, and they’ll be giving out free lattes inspired by the reality TV show.

From December 9 to 12, TV streaming service hayu will be hosting a pop-up at the stackt market, and those who stop by can get a complimentary Housewife-inspired latte.

Barista Brian will be serving up the artistic designs, featuring cast members like Kyle Richards, Teresa Guidice, Kenya Moore, and Ramona Singer.

The artist is known for carefully recreating the likes of many notable celebrities like Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Jennifer Lopez, Meryl Streep and more.

The stackt market is hosting a bunch of holiday events and festivals for the month of December, like Holiday Hills and a ton more.

Free lattes @ stackt market

When: December 9 to 12

Where: stackt market – 28 Bathurst Street