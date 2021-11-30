FoodFood EventsFood News

Get a Real Housewives-inspired latte for free in Toronto

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
Nov 30 2021, 8:49 pm
Get a Real Housewives-inspired latte for free in Toronto
@baristabrian/Instagram | Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Real Housewives fans are in for a treat this holiday season. A pop-up latte shop is coming to Toronto’s stackt market, and they’ll be giving out free lattes inspired by the reality TV show.

From December 9 to 12, TV streaming service hayu will be hosting a pop-up at the stackt market, and those who stop by can get a complimentary Housewife-inspired latte.

Barista Brian will be serving up the artistic designs, featuring cast members like Kyle Richards, Teresa Guidice, Kenya Moore, and Ramona Singer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @baristabrian

The artist is known for carefully recreating the likes of many notable celebrities like Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Jennifer Lopez, Meryl Streep and more.

The stackt market is hosting a bunch of holiday events and festivals for the month of December, like Holiday Hills and a ton more.

Free lattes @ stackt market

When: December 9 to 12
Where: stackt market – 28 Bathurst Street

Karen DoradeaKaren Doradea
+ Dished
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT