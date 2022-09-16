Fall things you can do in Toronto for $10 or less

Between patio drinks, food festivals, and outdoor concerts, we spend a lot of money in the summer, don’t we?

Fall is the perfect time of year to give our wallets a little break before the holiday rush. For the next couple of months, everyone can enjoy all the wonderful things the season has to offer without overspending.

Even if all you’ve got is a ten-dollar bill in your pocket, you can find something on this list to get your autumn fix for less.

Hike Evergreen Brickworks and see the leaves change

This east-end gem is a great place for walking around and marvelling at the fall foliage. It’s roughly a 2 km walk, with options to connect to other trails like the Beltline. Once you’re in the thick of it at Evergreen Brickworks, you’ll find a great view of the Toronto skyline.

Grab a coffee and walk around the Distillery District

There’s no better place for people-watching in the fall than the Distillery District. Here you can cozy up to a coffee at Balzac’s or Arvo, but bundle up if you want to sit out on the patio.

Fill up on fruit at Sorauren Farmers’ Market

While a lot of farmer’s markets in Toronto tend to move indoors close to Labour Day, the Sosauren one — at 50 Wabash Avenue — runs outdoors until the end of October. Save up your money so you can blow it all on tasty apples to bake a fresh pie!

Thrift shop for your Halloween costume

Lucky for bargain hunters, the city is full of amazing thrift stores where you can find a trendy fall outfit for less. You can also get ready for Halloween and plan out your next great costume. Check out Value Village, Courage My Love, Common Sort, and more for some great ideas.

Go on a weekend getaway to Niagara-on-the-Lake

Filled with unparalleled vineyards, breweries, and restaurants, Niagara-on-the-Lake is even more stunning this time of year. Now’s also the perfect time to visit Niagara Falls, too, as they aren’t as overrun with tourists.

Sip on pumpkin spice bubble tea

Tired of the same ol’ PSL and want to try something different? Quench your autumnal thirst and try a pumpkin spice bubble tea at any Chatime near you this fall.

Drop by Mississauga’s second annual harvest festival

Hop in the car or take transit to check out the city’s second harvest festival, which is sure to get you in the fall spirit. Expect great food, fun rides, and plenty of pumpkin patches. The festival runs from September 30 to October 9 and it’s FREE.