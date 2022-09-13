Ditch the rain boots: Ontario's fall forecast calls for warmer temperatures, fewer storms

This summer has been a hot one in Ontario and from the looks of it, fall will be, too.

The Weather Network just released Canada’s 2022 Fall Forecast, and Ontarians are in for a real treat with warmer-than-normal temperatures this upcoming season.

“Warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected to dominate much of the fall season, with extended periods of pleasant weather continuing through October,” TWN says.

Provinces like BC and Alberta are at heightened risk for wildfires due to the unusually warmer fall forecast.

Those rain boots and umbrellas? They can stay in the closet a little longer. According to TWN, Ontario – and the country as a whole – will receive minimal storms for September heading into October and November.

The storms the province will get could still “pack a punch,” as TWN puts it, with strong winds and enough precipitation to be near normal levels for this time of year.

TWN says the average high temperature in Toronto will be 24°C in September, 14°C in October and nearly 8°C in November. Temperatures usually dip this month since it’s when we typically get our first dose of early winter weather.