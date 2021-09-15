This fall foliage map shows when and where the leaves will peak near you

If one thing’s for certain, fall is the perfect time to visit Ontario because you’ll have the chance to see the spectacle of green summer leaves changing to rich and vibrant shades of autumn yellows, oranges and reds.

And while there are plenty of incredible places to watch the leaves change right here in our own backyard, the real gold, however, can be found at various parks throughout the province – which you can view safely from a distance.

If you’re interested in spending an afternoon tracking down the beautiful fall foliage, be sure to check out Ontario Park’s Fall Colour Report, which indicates how the leaves are changing across the province.

The fall colour report is updated weekly, and it conveniently provides a map and other visual aids to help Ontario leaf peepers figure out what the current fall foliage conditions are at 62 provincial parks and the surrounding areas.

And if you’re interested in visiting a specific park, the report also lists when the best viewing time is for each location, so you’ll never arrive at a park disappointed by what you see.

As we head into November, it’s going to quickly become a prime time to view the changing landscape throughout the province, so make sure to keep an eye on the colour report and head to your nearest park for the ultimate fall backdrop.

But if you plan to visit one of the province’s most popular parks, be sure to plan ahead.

According to Ontario Parks, “Algonquin will stop selling permits once we reach parking capacity along the Highway 60 Corridor during busy fall colour weekends.”

If the park has reached capacity, you will not be allowed to visit.

Algonquin will regularly post weekend capacity updates via Twitter.

More info on how to prepare for a visit to Ontario Parks places during COVID-19 can be found on their website.

With files from Ainsley Smith