Sweater weather certainly doesn’t mark the end of festival season; that’s why Night Market is working with Tourism Mississauga and the City of Mississauga to bring its unmissable 10-day harvest festival to Square One for its second year.

The festival runs from September 30 to October 9, and everyone’s invited to get in the fall spirit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NIGHT MARKET TORONTO ™ (@nightmarket.to)

Festivalgoers can expect pumpkin patches, a beautiful fall-inspired marketplace, rides appropriate for all ages, and over a dozen food vendors offering anything from seafood to hot Nashville Chicken sandwiches and hot, seasonal flavoured drinks from Alaia Cafe.

Guests are encouraged to get cozy and tuck into their meals under the warm light of the pumpkin patio and soak in the entertainment.

When: September 30 to October 9; Fridays and Saturdays, 3 to 11 pm; Sundays, 1 to 10 pm; Monday to Thursday, 4 to 9 pm

Where: Square One Shopping Centre, p3 parking lot

Price: Free admission, RSVP here