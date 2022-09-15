FoodFood EventsFood News

Mississauga's second annual harvest festival is coming to Square One

Rachel Goodman
Rachel Goodman
|
Sep 15 2022, 9:01 pm
Mississauga's second annual harvest festival is coming to Square One
@nightmarket.to/Instagram

Sweater weather certainly doesn’t mark the end of festival season; that’s why Night Market is working with Tourism Mississauga and the City of Mississauga to bring its unmissable 10-day harvest festival to Square One for its second year.

The festival runs from September 30 to October 9, and everyone’s invited to get in the fall spirit!

Festivalgoers can expect pumpkin patches, a beautiful fall-inspired marketplace, rides appropriate for all ages, and over a dozen food vendors offering anything from seafood to hot Nashville Chicken sandwiches and hot, seasonal flavoured drinks from Alaia Cafe.

Guests are encouraged to get cozy and tuck into their meals under the warm light of the pumpkin patio and soak in the entertainment.

Harvest Festival — Mississauga

When: September 30 to October 9; Fridays and Saturdays, 3 to 11 pm; Sundays, 1 to 10 pm; Monday to Thursday, 4 to 9 pm
Where: Square One Shopping Centre, p3 parking lot
Price: Free admission, RSVP here

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Rachel GoodmanRachel Goodman
+ Dished
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.