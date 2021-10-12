The autumnal hues are out in full force, and there are just a few weeks left to take in the natural beauty of an Ontario fall, and we have just the places for you to consider.

Is there anything more beautiful than a waterfall? OK, maybe, beauty is subjective, but a waterfall surrounded by orange, red and yellow fall leaves is undeniably gorgeous. There are plenty of picturesque waterfalls near Toronto, perfect for a fall day trip.

Just an hour outside of Toronto, this Milton, Ontario waterfall is small but mighty. The park’s leaves are changing, and the waterfall is flowing, so get your cameras ready for a perfectly Instagrammable fall photo.

Make sure you book ahead. Due to COVID-19, you’ll need to make a reservation at the park before you go.

Hop in the car and head west to Hamilton to get a look at this tiered waterfall. Webster falls, one of two waterfalls at Spencer Gorge Conservation Area, makes this the best BOGO situation ever.

Webster is a magnificent tiered waterfall that stretches 22 metres high and approximately 30 metres wide.

These gorgeous falls are just over an hour outside of Toronto and offer plenty of hiking trails so you can make the most out of your fall adventure.

OK, so Tews Falls is the second waterfall at Spencer Gorge Conservation Area, but it is another must-see!

At 41-metres tall and 10-metres wide, this ribbon waterfall happens to be the largest in Hamilton.

Yet another Hamilton waterfall, this cascading 19-metre attraction, is a popular spot. Be extra careful to follow signage, as climbing on the rocks here can be pretty risky.

Albion Falls is viewable from two platforms. Currently, there is no access to the bottom, but there are many hiking trails nearby to enjoy once you’ve got your fill of the falls.

Located under two hours from Toronto in Stoney Creek, Felker’s Falls is a 20-metre ribbon waterfall surrounded by scenic vantage points and trails. It includes the Peter Street Trail, a wheelchair-accessible loop trail that winds through the conservation area.

Quite easily the most unique waterfall on this list is Devil’s Punchbowl. Located in Devil’s Punchbowl Conservation Area, the area contains two separate falls, upper and lower Punch Bowl Falls.

The Lower Falls is a 5.5-metre classic waterfall, while the upper falls is a 33.8-metre ribbon waterfall, which is truly a sight to see.

The Devil’s Punchbowl is located just west of Hamilton in Stoney Creek, less than an hour and a half drive from Toronto.

An hour and a half drive from Toronto, in Lincoln, these falls can change with the season! The rain-fed waterfall can become a deluge of water or just a trickle.

There are lots of hiking trails to take in the fall beauty at Ball’s Falls Conservation Area. It’s the perfect spot to get your fill of fall colours with a waterfall as a gorgeous backdrop.

Located in the pristine Belfountain Conservation area, Belfountain Falls is surrounded by lush forests, creating the ultimate escape from the city.

These falls are just an hour north-west of the city, in Belfountain.

There’s also a suspension bridge hanging over the rushing falls so that you can check out the falls from above.

Located in the Beamer Falls Conservatory Area, you’ll find Beamers Falls, two picturesque falls and a precipitous gorge relatively easy to locate. These falls are less than two hours’ drive away from Toronto, located in Grimsby.

To reach the lower falls, visitors can hike upstream. To get to the upper falls, look for signs for The Lookout Trail, which provides wheelchair-accessible viewing platforms where visitors can take in the stunning sights.

If you’re up for a road trip, the popular summer town Sauble Beach is home to Sauble Falls, which was once used to power a timber mill. While small compared to some of the other giants on this list, Sauble Falls is the perfect place to take in the fall colours.

Sauble Falls Provincial Park has an easy hiking trail, or you can grab a bike and go for a ride! Sauble Beach is a cute little town if you want to get some local shopping done, too! These falls are about three hours from Toronto, so you’ll want to make a day, or two, of it.