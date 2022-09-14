10 of the best places to go thrift shopping in Toronto
Thrift shopping is friendly to both our wallets and the environment. Not to mention it’s a great alternative to fast fashion which many would argue is destroying our planet.
The best part about thrift stores? Toronto is chock-full of them!
There are dozens upon dozens of shops (yes, besides Value Village) where you can find something unique to add to your wardrobe without breaking the bank.
Shopping in the city can be overwhelming at times but we’re here to help. We’ve compiled a list of 10 independent second-hand boutiques that will give you a renewed love of thrifting.
Happy shopping!
Common Sort
View this post on Instagram
This buy-sell-trade hotspot has three locations scattered across Toronto with one in Parkdale, one in Riverdale, and one in the Annex. You can shop bags, shoes, accessories and racks upon racks of clothes. The staff are all friendly if you ever want to book a personal shopping appointment online.
Double Take
View this post on Instagram
Located at 310 Gerrard Street East, Double Take Thrift is the perfect spot to find a classic vintage item you know no one else will be wearing. In addition to clothes, you can also score unique furniture and houseware with profits benefitting the Yonge Street Mission.
Siberia Vintage
View this post on Instagram
Relatively new to Bloorwest Village is Siberia Vintage, a bright shop decked out in fabulous frocks in every colour and pattern imaginable. There’s even a second location in Hamilton, at 231 James Street North.
Public Butter
View this post on Instagram
The next time you’re strolling through Parkdale, hit up Public Butter at 1290 Queen Street West. Denim lovers won’t be disappointed with their massive collection of Levi’s, Buffalo, and Giano jeans.
Courage My Love
View this post on Instagram
This eccentric shop has been a Kensington Market staple for decades. Here you’ll find a healthy selection of funky apparel, home goods, jewellery and other oddities. Look out for the $5 rack that’s usually outside the entrance!
Mama Loves You Vintage
View this post on Instagram
Queen Street is loaded with fabulous thrift stores and this one is no exception. Mama Loves You Vintage was founded in 2012 by mother-daughter team Mahro and Melo, and it’s located at 541 Queen Street West.
Market by the Pound
View this post on Instagram
You can still shop ’til you drop if you’ve only got a $10 bill in your pocket. At Market By The Pound on Orfus Road, you can load up on new arrivals (clothing and shoes) for only $3.99 a pound.
Lucky Tiger Vintage
View this post on Instagram
Lucky Tiger may not have much of a social media presence but don’t underestimate its amazing offerings of low-cost shoes and apparel. Pop by 1269 Bloor Street West to score a nice pair of sneakers or a vintage band tee without blowing your budget.
House of Vintage
View this post on Instagram
This Parkdale emporium showcases vintage designer threads, funky shoes, and one-of-a-kind accessories. With fall around the corner, you can score a nice leather or denim jacket at a great price.
Vintage Depot
Launched in 2001, Vintage Depot has two locations in Toronto with one in Kensington Market and the other out on the Danforth. The stores offer name-brand clothing for a fraction of the cost, and racks are restocked daily.