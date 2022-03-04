8 Things to do in Toronto this weekend: March 4 to 6

With temperatures about to hit double digits, it’s time to make plans for the weekend.

On Sunday, Toronto’s getting a bit of warm weather with temperatures reaching 15°C. It’s the perfect time to head to a farm outside the city and learn to harvest maple syrup.

If you’re in the mood for a ballet, there’s a performance of A Streetcar Named Desire that’s taking place until this Sunday. But if you’re more of the indoorsy type, you can catch a contemporary dance performance online, courtesy of the Harbourfront Centre. As for dining, you’ll be in carb heaven since there’s a new bagel and pizza spot to check out.

What: An initiative by the Harbourfront Centre, Via Kanana is an energetic contemporary dance performance by choreographer Gregory Maqoma and dancers from South African dance company Via Katlehong Dance. The show combines traditional dance, gumboot, and pantsula and tells the story of corruption and redemption. A short documentary about Via Kanana will precede the performance.

Time: Stream anytime

When: Until March 6

Price: $15 to $45, pay what you wish

What: Head to Elliott Tree Farm for their annual maple syrup harvest. Head out on the Maple Sugar trail, make maple toffee, eat all-you-can-eat pancakes, and, of course, learn how to harvest maple syrup. Make sure to book your tickets in advance, hit the ATM (because the farm is cash only), and bundle up for this outdoor event.

When: Until April 10

Time: 9 am to 11:30 am, 1 pm to 3:30 pm

Where: 9467 Erin East Garafraxa Townline, Hillsburgh

Price: Adults $34.50; youth (five to 12 years old) $17.50; and children under five years old enter for free

What: Cabano’s Comfort Food is the spot for moments when you just really need a classic cheeseburger or chicken wings. They serve chilli fries as well as soft serve ice-cream. They currently have locations in Briar Hill, Etobicoke, and downtown and they’re set to open a new location in Trinity Bellwoods so keep an eye out for opening dates.

Time: Opening hours vary by location

Where: 935 The Queensway, 1121 Castlefield Avenue, and 75 St. Nicholas Street

What: The late Matthew Wong, a Toronto-born artist, was a self-taught painter inspired by artists like Vincent Van Gogh and Henri Matisse. His works have appeared at the Guggenheim Museum and the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Check out his landscapes and still life compositions in Matthew Wong: Blue View.

When: Until April 18

Time: Opening hours vary

Where: 317 Dundas Street West

Price: Adults $25

What: Kettleman’s Bagel Co. opened its first location in Etobicoke and they’ve just opened a downtown location on March 3. In addition to garlic, blueberry, pumpernickel bagels, you can also buy bagel sandwiches, salads, spreads, and baked treats like apple turnovers and cinnamon buns. Check out their menu here.

When: Open every day

Time: Open 24 hours

Where: 33 Bathurst Street

What: Fun fact: the dead leaf mantis gets its name by mimicking decaying leaves. Learn more about them and other small but mighty creatures at the Bug Lab. This is a travelling interactive exhibition created by New Zealand’s Te Papa museum and the special effects studio behind The Lord of the Rings.

Time: Hours vary

Where: 770 Don Mills Road

Price: Adults $22; youth (13 to 17 years old), students, and seniors $16; children (three to 12 years old)

What: With only six scheduled shows, you won’t want to miss A Streetcar Named Desire by The National Ballet of Canada. Choreographed by American ballet dancer, John Neumeier, expect stunning performances by dancers such as Sonia Rodriguez, who has chosen the role of Blanche DuBois as her farewell performance. Keep in mind: the show has adult themes and is not recommended for audience members under the age of 14.

When: March 4 to 6

Time: Friday at 7:30 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and 7:30 pm, Sunday at 2 pm

Where: Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, 145 Queen Street West

Price: Starts from $69

What: Toronto-based Maker Pizza has just opened a fourth location on Bloor Street West. Choose from pizzas like Tropic Thunder (pineapple, pickled japapeños, and salsa verde) and Napoli Dynamite (Italian sausage, green olives, and roasted red peppers). They also have white pizzas, wings, appetizers, and cookies for dessert. Check out their menu here.

Time: Hours vary

Where: 995 Bloor Street West, 59 Cameron Street, 105A-388 Carlaw Avenue, 1537 Avenue Road