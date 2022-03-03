Cabano’s Comfort Food will be opening its fourth storefront right in Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods community.

The spot, known for its juicy cheeseburgers, crispy fried chicken sandwiches, chicken wings and more, will be opening up shop at 885 Dundas Street West.

An opening date has not yet been set, but it’s definitely sooner than later.

The brand recently launched its third post in partnership with the Kitchen Hub, joining the likes of other vendors including Greenhouse Juice Co., Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen, Daan Go Macarons, The Cheesecake Factory Bakery, Ben & Jerry’s, and S’More Convenience.

For their upcoming instalment, keep an eye out on their socials for an opening date.

Cabano’s Comfort Food

Address: 885 Dundas Street West

