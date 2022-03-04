With spring just around the corner, Toronto’s weather forecast this weekend is giving us hope!

According to The Weather Network, after a cold Friday night at around -6C°, temperatures will be pushing past zero at a relatively warm 2°C on Saturday afternoon.

It just gets better from there. Although we might be waking up to some rain on Sunday, temperatures could reach 10°C. By the afternoon, temperatures are expected to peak with a very spring-like 15°C.

It looks like it’s going to be mostly cloudy with sunny breaks but we’ll take what we can get.

Looking ahead, unfortunately, the spring forecast isn’t great for Ontario.

According to the The Weather Network, the cold and wet weather might be sticking around for another month or two. Monthly high temperatures in Toronto for March reach 4.9°C, while in April, the average high is 11.9°C.

However, according to the forecast, temperatures could reach the seasonal average by May, which is an average high of 19.2°C.

Hang on to those winter clothes just a little longer and enjoy this weekend’s brief break from winter.