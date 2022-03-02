Maker Pizza to open its Bloor Street storefront in Toronto this Friday

There’s a date! Toronto’s beloved pizza shop Maker will be opening its fourth storefront on Bloor Street this Friday.

In a delicious announcement posted on Instagram, the pizza spot shared it will be opening its 995 Bloor Street West location on March 4.

The pizzeria had teased its opening back in December – keeping the excitement brewing.

Maker still has more openings up its sleeve. The brand has expanded north of the city and will be opening a new location in Thornhill.

A date has yet to be announced for their fifth location, but residents in the area will be able to enjoy some mouthwatering ‘za once the winter season is over.

As for Bloor Street, residents in the Dufferin Grove can finally rejoice and get their hands on hot and fresh pizza starting Friday.

MAKER Pizza

Address: 995 Bloor Street West