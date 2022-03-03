The day has finally come! Kettlemans Bagel has officially opened its first downtown Toronto location on Thursday.

Right in the corner of Bathurst and Niagara, the beloved Ontario bagel shop is welcoming customers to its 33 Bathurst Street location on March 3.

Guests can finally get their hands on freshly made deli sandwiches on their bagels, salads, spreads, baked goodies, and more.

Customers are encouraged to download and sign up on the Kettlemans Bagel app to earn points and even place pick-up orders.

“Our guests know us for quality products made in-house with the freshest of ingredients,”

says Craig Buckley, CEO and Founder.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to serve our menu to the downtown Toronto community, who we know are food-obsessed.”

This would be the second location in the Toronto area following Kettlemans Bagel’s 2021 grand opening of their Etobicoke location. Next up is their Whitby storefront before opening in the area of Yonge and Eglinton.

It’s been a long road for the chain as it announced back in August of 2021 that it’d be opening in the area of Bathurst and Niagara, but it was worth the wait.