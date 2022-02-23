Events

A cool new gaming centre is opening in Toronto this March

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
Feb 23 2022, 2:42 pm
A cool new gaming centre is opening in Toronto this March
Activate
Test out your competitive edge at the new gaming experience set to open in Toronto this March.

Activate is a unique arcade chain that lets you combine fitness, entertainment, and gaming. The new Scarborough spot (previously home to Laser Quest, an indoor laser tag arena) is set to be their second location in Ontario. Activate’s first location opened in September 2021 in Burlington.

The facility will be divided into around a dozen rooms, each with different concepts and varying levels of difficulty. You can choose to play as a team or against each other, and RFID wristbands let you track your scores, depending on how quickly you complete a challenge.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Activate (@activatecanada)

Operations Manager Kayla Lesage told Daily Hive that the new location would feature two brand new rooms that had never been seen in Ontario before.

One of the new rooms called Mega Grid certainly gives us Squid Game vibes: the room has pressure-sensing floors and buttons, and players have to freeze at the right time as statues before running to complete the task.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Activate (@activatecanada)

“Players will run, jump, climb, crawl, and solve their way through the 400+ levels available during their 75 minutes of gameplay,” said Lesage. “We also have built a lobby area for groups to gather/recover, as well as a photo booth to create additional memories in!”

Activate also has a location in Winnipeg and two facilities in the US.

Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
