There’s a maple syrup harvest at a tree farm near Toronto this month

Need something sweet to do over the weekend? A maple syrup harvest might be just what you’re looking for!

Just over an hour outside of Toronto, Elliott Tree Farm’s annual maple syrup harvest has officially kicked off, and you can get in on the gooey goodness all month. The harvest runs on Saturdays and Sundays until April 10, so don’t miss your chance to experience the sugar bush.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, and there are two time slots for Saturday and Sunday. If you’re an early riser, opt for the 9:30 am to 12 pm slot; for the night owls, there’s a 1 pm to 3:30 pm time slot.

There is lots to do at the harvest, including all-you-can-eat pancakes, making maple toffee and heading out on the Maple Sugar trail. Make sure you dress for the weather and wear appropriate footwear; it’s an outdoor experience!

You can even see the maple syrup process! You’ll get to check the sap buckets on the trees and watch sap evaporate into syrup. You’ll even get a little maple syrup education while you’re there.

If after the pancakes and toffee making you’ve still got a hankering for some sweets, head to the Heritage Barn to purchase some more. Bring home some syrup, candies or gifts! Make sure to hit the ATM before you arrive, as the farm is cash only.