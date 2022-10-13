Though fall’s inevitable and chilly arrival marks the end of a summer characterized by carefree day drinking and spontaneous days out that often spill over into night, the quieting down of life certainly doesn’t apply to our appetites.

Fall 2022 has seen the arrival of a handful of new spots here to inject some excitement back into an otherwise leisurely season.

Take a look at Dished’s breakdown of fall’s most visit-worthy new restaurants.

Henry’s is offering a menu centred around seasonal ingredients, unexpected but delicious flavour combinations, and an ever-expanding and evolving selection of wine pairings. Moreover, Henry’s Wine Shop is located right next door to the restaurant, so you can secure yourself the very bottle recommended to you at dinner.

Address: 920-922 Queen Street West

Danny’s Pizza Tavern has been turning the heads of food lovers for its welcoming neighbourhood vibe, one mimetic of a classic American pizzeria. Appropriate for all occasions, whether you’re looking to satisfy a craving or dine out on a casual date, Danny’s Pizza Tavern has an answer to everything, with burgers, fries, pizzas, salad and a plethora of shareable bites.

Address: 611 College Street

Peaches Sports Bar

Located in Parkdale, Peaches Sports bar slings game-time favourites from hotdogs to cocktails. It’s a great casual dining spot providing a nifty alternative to your typical sports bar atmosphere,

Address: 1554 Queen Street West

Visitors to Sunnys Chinese should expect a dining experience informed by the culinary and cultural traditions of China and Hong Kong. Proud of its high-energy atmosphere and an expansive menu featuring hot and cold plates such as Dry Pot Shrimp, Yibin Burning Noodle and Blackbird HK French Toast, Sunnys is too good to pass up.

Address: 60 Kensington Avenue

Everything from the cocktails to the virtual windows at Offworld is curated to send you on an epic odyssey across outer space. It’s a place to marvel at images of the universe and get lost in a neverending intergalactic field of planets, shooting stars, and space-themed cocktails.

Address: 739 Queen Street West

This brand-new one-stop-shop location sells all the fan favourites and Carlo’s Bakery classics, from cannolis to cake slices and sfogliatella lobster tail pastries.

Address: 24 Bellair Street

Guests at the just-opened A-OK Cafe Markham location will be amongst the first to get their hands on its extended menu, which offers a choice of wine, beer and cocktails. Alongside a curated selection of plates, including paté, burrata, and olives. All of these will be available to enjoy while shopping.

Address: Aritzia, 5000 Highway 7, Markham

PARABR

PARBAR is Toronto’s newest interactive sports bar and swing suite, offering an elevated bar menu including shareable plates and hand-held burgers that wash down well with a beer and a round of virtual golf.

Address: 525 Bay Street, inside the Marriott CF Toronto Eaton Centre

