Scotiabank Arena wears many hats, from hosting shrieking concertgoers to rowdy, potbellied sports fans, barely a day goes by when hoards of riled-up visitors aren’t scrambling to catch a glimpse of something special.

Though you can never predict the outcome of a Leafs game, one thing is always for certain: all the cheering, booing, yelling, crying, and jumping up and down inevitably leads to thousands of rumbling tummies.

Just like years passed, all the regular game-time fixings will be available this coming season, but there’s a slew of new and elevated offerings making their debut, and of course, Dished was there to test them out.

Cherry Street BBQ, a recent recipient of a Bib Gourmand, courtesy of Michelin, will occupy a permanent spot in section 311 and will offer its take on a classic cheeseburger. The patties are made with melt-in-your-mouth prime Canadian brisket, rich and juicy in flavour, complimented brilliantly by cheese gone gooey under the heat of its meaty counterpart, rounded out with Chef Lawrence’s ever-mysterious secret sauce, and the crunch and tart of pickle and onion to hit all four corners of the pallet.

Next up, thanks to Michelin-star Chef Patrick Kriss and his team at Aloette, fans will be able to grab a slow-cooked baby back rib sandwich ideal for calming those play-off-induced nerves. Located at section 106, Aloette brings a sprinkling of luxury to a no-frills game-time snack.

Perogies meet poutine in this elevated version of a quintessentially Canadian dish from The Poutinerie. Located at level 100, section 120, and level 300, section 320 and made with Polish-inspired golden house cut fries, topped with smoked bacon, gravy, grated five-year-old cheddar, and mini cheddar pierogis, this poutine will send you places, though definitely not to the bathroom.

Formerly Los Colibris now renamed Tecolote, located at section 120, these adobo beef tacos from Chef Elia Herrera, make for the ideal mid-game meal. Served with fresh ingredients alongside a selection of sauces that vary in spiciness, these tacos will fill you up and settle any pre-game jitters.

Rachel Goodman/ Daily Hive

These sushi tacos from EDO, at section 102, on the 100 level, and section 105, perhaps aren’t what you’d expect to stumble upon at a sports game. But they are perfectly sized, and sufficiently stuffed with nori-wrapped sushi rice, sweet marinated tiger shrimp, salty seaweed, crunchy veggies, and spicy wasabi mayo, proving an excellent alternative to the myriad of heavy-hitting dishes.

These South Korean rice dogs from Chungchun rice dog, located on the 300 level at section 307, have taken the world by storm, reigning supreme as the ultimate pre or post-match bite. Take your pick of either the Gamsung Potato Dog. presented on a stick, you’ll get a rice-battered fried beef and chicken sausage wrapped in a thick layer of crispy potatoes, or a whole Mozzarella, made with a panko-crusted Mozzarella stick, making for a sensational cheese pull photo op!

St Patties brings what is effectively a cheeseburger inside of a grilled cheese sandwich. Located on the 100 level and section 121, this sandwich is the height of decadence. Filled with the restaurant’s iconic smash burger patty, doused in burger sauce, and topped with lettuce and pickles, after seeing off one of these there won’t be a hungry tummy in the house.