PARBAR: Toronto's latest interactive Swing Suite

Rachel Goodman
Oct 11 2022, 4:38 pm
PARBAR: Toronto's latest interactive Swing Suite
PARBAR, Toronto’s newest interactive sports bar, offers the elevated experience sports fans didn’t know they needed.

Sports bars are a long-established stable of Toronto’s food and drink scene. Most of them meet a pre-set standard, one that satisfies the expectations of riled-up fans in search of pre-match chaos and some friendly (or not-so-friendly) banter.

 

But PARBAR has taken a more off-beat approach. Steering clear of the hyper-masculine aesthetic typically associated with sports bars, this spot sticks to neutrals and Insta-worthy finishings, making for an inviting atmosphere whether you’re there for a casual drink or a go on the golf sim.

A relatively small but well-stocked bar overlooks a set of simulators where visitors can choose to play a round of golf, brave a game of dodgeball against a cohort of flesh-eating zombies, or shoot some real-life pool.

Guests can order food and drinks directly to the sim area. Each comes fitted with all the necessary sporting equipment, as well as a cozy seating area ideal for casual conversation and snacks while you wait your turn.

 

PARBAR’s menu offers everything you’d expect to see at a sports bar including shareable plates and hand-held burgers that wash down well with a beer, but with an air of sophistication rarely found at your standard pub.

Everything on the hand-share menu is $18, with a well-rounded selection of gluten-free, vegetarian, and dairy-free options to enjoy.

The Birdie Wings exude a refreshing lemony zest, yet steer clear of being an overly saucy mess. They pair well with a side of sweet potato waffle fries, the type of shareable that seems to inexplicably disappear as soon as it’s served.

But the Torched Wagyu Beef Nori truly stands out. The beef is tender and rich, erupting with flavour, presented on a sheet of black sticky rice with pico di gallo and guajillo aioli; it is the summation of what sets PARBAR’s food apart from its competitors.

PARBAR is a great spot for casual group dining, work socials, and healthy rivalry!

Address: 525 Bay Street, inside the Marriott CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Instagram

