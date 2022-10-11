8 of the best places to eat and drink on Dundas West
Time Out Magazine just released a list of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world, and Toronto’s very own Dundas West made the cut. But it’s no surprise, really, given the abundance of art galleries, off-beat bars, independent coffee shops, vintage clothing stores, and quirky characters found at every turn.
So it only seemed appropriate for Dished to swoop in and put together a nifty little round-up of some of the best places to eat and drink around Dundas West.
The Opium Bar
View this post on Instagram
Known for its easygoing atmosphere, The Opium Bar serves Asian-inspired dishes from across the continent as well as a slew of specialty cocktails.
Address: 1321 Dundas Street West
Bar Mordecai
View this post on Instagram
Bar Mordecai’s interior is inspired by the unmistakable style of a Wes Anderson movie. Offering bar snacks and cocktails that harken back to a distant past, stop by for a spot of nostalgia.
Address: 1272 Dundas West
Get Well
View this post on Instagram
Step into a rambunctious atmosphere set against a backdrop of vintage arcade games and a never-ending supply of craft beer.
Address: 1181 Dundas Street West
Communist’s Daughter
View this post on Instagram
A self-proclaimed “snug, quirky watering hole” serving up bar snacks and beers with a side of live music.
Address: 1149 Dundas Street West
The Haifa Room
View this post on Instagram
There’s no better spot for a casual brunch or Israeli-style plates. Serving up falafel, schnitzel and everything in between.
Address: 224 Ossington Avenue
Lambo’s Deli
View this post on Instagram
Lambo’s is best known for its loaded subway sandwiches brimming with fresh deli meats that are seasoned to perfection. Lambo’s is a great spot for a quick, but high-quality curbside pickup.
Address: 176 Bellwoods Avenue
The Fourth Man in the Fire
View this post on Instagram
This spot sports a casual dining set up, offering some of the yummiest pizza in the city, as well as calzone, salads, beers and wine.
Address: 832 Dundas Street West
Ella’s Uncle
View this post on Instagram
Charming in its unpretentious glory, Ella’s Uncle is warm and welcoming, with an abundance of baked goods to grab on the go, or the option to sit by the window and watch the world go by.
Address: 916 Dundas Street West