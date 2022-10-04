Explore the universe at Offworld, Toronto's latest space-themed bar
Prepare to be transported to another galaxy at Toronto’s newest space-themed bar. From the minds who brought you Storm Crow Manner comes Offworld, an elevated, immersive experience designed to evoke a sense of otherworldliness.
Offworld is the quintessential sci-fi heaven. For anyone whose curious about space, or those looking to venture beyond their comfort zone, this off-beat spot should be your next stop.
Everything from the cocktails to the virtual windows has been curated to send you on an epic odyssey across outer space. It’s a place to marvel at images of the universe and get lost in a never-ending intergalactic field of planets and shooting stars.
Crack open a beer at the bar, or get cozy on the couches with a cocktail as you and your space buds nerd out over the infinitely expanding universe.
Cleverly named cocktails grace the menu, with numerous nods to iconic science-fiction tropes and jargon that only the true nerds among us will appreciate.
The Warp Bubbles’ uncanny resemblance to Mars with its reddish-orange undertones, smoky overlay and an unsuspecting burst of bourbon are guaranteed to launch your taste buds straight into the stratosphere.
Turns out space travel works up quite the appetite too, meaning it wouldn’t be worthwhile without oysters, or a Hyperlight Pretzel, baked using all the usual earthly ingredients but made alien with a dash of dijon mustard extracted from the wrinkles and folds of spacetime. There’s also the Canopus Charcuterie board, ideal for sharing with a fellow martian.
Dessert, or confectionary units, as it’s lovingly referred to among the stars, consists of macarons and eclairs, both flown in fresh every morning by rocket ship.
Offworld Bar
Address: 739 Queen Street West
Phone: 416-603-2626