Prepare to be transported to another galaxy at Toronto’s newest space-themed bar. From the minds who brought you Storm Crow Manner comes Offworld, an elevated, immersive experience designed to evoke a sense of otherworldliness.

Offworld is the quintessential sci-fi heaven. For anyone whose curious about space, or those looking to venture beyond their comfort zone, this off-beat spot should be your next stop.

Everything from the cocktails to the virtual windows has been curated to send you on an epic odyssey across outer space. It’s a place to marvel at images of the universe and get lost in a never-ending intergalactic field of planets and shooting stars.

Crack open a beer at the bar, or get cozy on the couches with a cocktail as you and your space buds nerd out over the infinitely expanding universe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Offworld Bar (@offworldbar)

Cleverly named cocktails grace the menu, with numerous nods to iconic science-fiction tropes and jargon that only the true nerds among us will appreciate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Offworld Bar (@offworldbar)

The Warp Bubbles’ uncanny resemblance to Mars with its reddish-orange undertones, smoky overlay and an unsuspecting burst of bourbon are guaranteed to launch your taste buds straight into the stratosphere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Offworld Bar (@offworldbar)

Turns out space travel works up quite the appetite too, meaning it wouldn’t be worthwhile without oysters, or a Hyperlight Pretzel, baked using all the usual earthly ingredients but made alien with a dash of dijon mustard extracted from the wrinkles and folds of spacetime. There’s also the Canopus Charcuterie board, ideal for sharing with a fellow martian.

Dessert, or confectionary units, as it’s lovingly referred to among the stars, consists of macarons and eclairs, both flown in fresh every morning by rocket ship.

Address: 739 Queen Street West

Phone: 416-603-2626

Instagram